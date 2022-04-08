Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $29.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

