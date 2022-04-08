Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.93. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

