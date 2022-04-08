Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 25.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 791,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 31,224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 75,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 205.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 427,405 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,415. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Orange Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.