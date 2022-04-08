Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 106,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.