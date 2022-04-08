Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,462 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 191,983 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,016.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 194,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.