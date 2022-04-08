Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 18,497 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.22 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

