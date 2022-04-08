Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,654 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.39. 363,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,970,188. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.