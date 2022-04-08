Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after purchasing an additional 421,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 46.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,475,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 75.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,627,000 after buying an additional 177,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 486.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after buying an additional 258,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

FSV traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $130.56 and a twelve month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.