Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,881 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLOK traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. 229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.