Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,942 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,280 shares of company stock worth $1,194,362. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. 42,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,269. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.