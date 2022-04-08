Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 9,581 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Starbucks by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

SBUX opened at $83.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

