Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 989 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.54. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,648. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.01.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

