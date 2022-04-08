Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $89.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

