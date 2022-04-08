Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.44.

Shares of CG opened at C$12.42 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -11.81%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

