Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to report $100.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $72.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $446.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.10 million to $450.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $525.03 million, with estimates ranging from $465.50 million to $564.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Century Casinos by 552.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

