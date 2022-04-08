Charles Jeff Hardin Sells 3,675 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CALM stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 211.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 148.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

