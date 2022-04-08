Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$13.10. The company had a trading volume of 989,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,150. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$10.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,390.91%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

