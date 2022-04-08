Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

