Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

