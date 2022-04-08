Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.07 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

