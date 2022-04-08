Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,090,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $17,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of PKG opened at $151.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.75. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

