Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,241 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.