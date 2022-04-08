Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,075 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.