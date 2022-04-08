Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE:NI opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.