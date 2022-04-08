Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chewy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.59 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

