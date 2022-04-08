China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 66000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67.

About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

