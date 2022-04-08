China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 66000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67.
About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)
