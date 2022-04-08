China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.88

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 16821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG)
