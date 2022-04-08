Ching Jaw Sells 15,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ching Jaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

CYTK opened at $43.19 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,525,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

