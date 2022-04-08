Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.90

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.90 and last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 82310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.85.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.85. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.