Citigroup Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $48.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,305,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after acquiring an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,479 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.