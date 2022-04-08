Citigroup Trims Magna International (TSE:MG) Target Price to C$101.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from C$117.00 to C$101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.95.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$77.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.47. The company has a market cap of C$22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$70.16 and a 1 year high of C$126.00.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 10.5500009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

