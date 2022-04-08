Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CWEN.A stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

