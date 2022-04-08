CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 260.37 ($3.41) on Friday. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 212.50 ($2.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($7.19). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 249.06. The firm has a market cap of £755.84 million and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

