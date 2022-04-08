CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.08.

Shares of CME opened at $244.30 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.44 and its 200-day moving average is $226.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

