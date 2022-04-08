Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Up to $44.90

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $45.81. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 86 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $561.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 14,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.