Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Up to $44.90

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $45.81. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 86 shares.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $561.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 14,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
