Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 95,655 shares.The stock last traded at $54.78 and had previously closed at $55.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

