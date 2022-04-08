Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 95,655 shares.The stock last traded at $54.78 and had previously closed at $55.72.
Several research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
