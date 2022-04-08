Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director John B. Chang Sells 250 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director John B. Chang sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CCOI stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

