Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGNX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.70.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $76.02 on Thursday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.