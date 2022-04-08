Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $87.81 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

