Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.89.
CGNT stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.34. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $28.55.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $391,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
