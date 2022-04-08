Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CGNT. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.30 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.34. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $391,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

