Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.68. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 15,083 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

