Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 46,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 543,631 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,305,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,913,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Cohn Robbins by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 443,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

