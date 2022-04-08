Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.05.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $163.05. 68,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,482. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $150.12 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

