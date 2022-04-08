Colin D. Keogh Purchases 1,459 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.88) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($18,790.01).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 985 ($12.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 941.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 892.47. Hiscox Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

HSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($15.44) to GBX 1,159 ($15.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.71 ($13.23).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

