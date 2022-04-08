Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $19.87. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 15,978 shares changing hands.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $688.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
