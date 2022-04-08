Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $19.87. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 15,978 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $688.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.