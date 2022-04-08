Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €10.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.76) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.57) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.21) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.30 ($9.12).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.76 ($7.43) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 29.14. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.45).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

