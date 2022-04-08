Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,495 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.