Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 242,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. increased their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.