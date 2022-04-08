Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,216 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,023,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.40.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $302.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.16 and a 200 day moving average of $351.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

